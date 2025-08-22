War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark - Check Earnings

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India on its eighth day of release. The film added Rs 5 crore to its India nett on Thursday, August 22, 2025, bringing the total to Rs 204 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Released on August 14 alongside Rajinikanth’s Coolie, War 2 earned Rs 52 crore on day one. Collections rose 10 percent on day two to Rs 57.35 crore, marking the film’s highest single-day collection. Since then, weekday collections have dropped to single digits.

According to the reports, the film recorded low to average occupancy in major Indian cities on Thursday. The Hindi version had an overall occupancy of 8.59 percent. Chennai recorded the highest at 17.75 percent, followed by Jaipur at 15 percent and Bengaluru at 14.75 percent. Mumbai, NCR, Pune, and Kolkata ranged between 8 and 10 percent.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 continues the YRF Spy Universe, following Pathaan and the Tiger franchise. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir. Jr NTR and Kiara Advani play key roles. A post-credits scene teased the next film, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, scheduled for release in December.