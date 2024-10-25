War 2: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan Spotted Filming in Mumbai; Excitement Builds for 2025 Release (See Pics)

Shoot for War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, has officially begun, generating excitement among fans eager to see these two superstars share the screen. The film's universe is already expanding, especially following Hrithik's much-talked-about cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which was well-received last year. Jr. NTR will be making his Bollywood debut in War 2, adding to the film's anticipation.

The actor has been filming since earlier this year, frequently traveling to Mumbai to meet his shooting commitments. Recently, he was spotted on set, sporting a rugged, combat-ready look, and photos of him have gone viral as fans eagerly await his debut as the main antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan. Enthusiasts are counting down to the film’s release on August 14, 2025, and social media is buzzing with excitement.

Jr. NTR is set to bring his unique approach to the role, promising a fresh perspective that might surprise typical Bollywood audiences. In a recent conversation with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, he highlighted the differences in his creative process compared to director Ayan Mukerji, saying, "I was shooting for War, Ayan didn’t know what’s going to come. Because he was trying to bring it out from me. Ki ye kaise aane wala hai (How will you do it)? I was like, ‘Ayan, I am very instinctive. Aa jayega! Kuch na kuch aa jayega (It will come out somehow)!’ Ayan was like, ‘Kuch na kuch (How)?’ He loves prep and I am completely the opposite."

In addition to Hrithik and Jr. NTR, War 2 will also feature Kiara Advani in a significant role, further elevating the film's appeal.