Warrant issued against Ameesha Patel in Rs. 2.5 crore fraud case

A Ranchi civil court has issued a warrant against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel and her business partner Krunal in a fraud and cheque bounce case.

The complainant, Ajay Kumar Singh, is a film producer from Jharkhand. He had registered a case of fraud, intimidation and cheque bounce against Ameesha Patel and her partner.

The court was displeased since the actress did not keep her stand before the court despite the summons. Neither she nor her lawyer appeared before the court. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 15.