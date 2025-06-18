Was Akshay Kumar’s 'Welcome to the Jungle' Postponed Due to the Pahalgam terrorist Attack and Not Budget Issues? Here’s What We Know

Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Welcome to the Jungle is reportedly facing delays. This comes shortly after the release of his film Housefull 5, which featured a big cast and many prominent actors like Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Riteish Deshmukh. Welcome to the Jungle also promises a powerful star cast. However, the shooting of the film has currently come to a halt. Speculations have surfaced suggesting financial issues may be the cause behind the delay. The movie was originally scheduled for a December 2024 release. However, the production has been repeatedly postponed. Reports suggest that the financial troubles are just rumors about the film; the actual reason is the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack. The remaining shoot was supposed to take place in Kashmir. However, due to the recent Pahalgam attack, the shoot was postponed. For safety reasons, the team has decided to resume shooting at the location only after the monsoon season.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the film is in financial trouble. Two to three shooting schedules have been canceled over the past few months. As a result, even the actors and the production team have been left in the dark. Many actors had already allotted dates, but now, the schedules themselves have been scrapped.

Reportedly, around 60% of the film has been completed, while the remaining 40% is pending. The project has been dragging on for over a year and a half. Several people have invested money in the film, and according to reports, some actors have even opted out due to non-payment. Welcome to the Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many more, making it one of the most star-studded films in recent times.