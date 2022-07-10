Was Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement promotion strategy for Brahmastra?

Alia Bhatt stunned her fans with her pregnancy announcement two months after her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Soon after the news broke out the star couple was brutally trolled on social media with funny memes and jokes. Now in a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor addressed the trolls who called it a promotional strategy for their upcoming film Brahmastra.

Giving a befitting reply, Ranbir said he and Alia are a married couple, and they thought the time was apt to share their joy with fans, friends, and family. The actor clearly stated that there was no other thought to it. When quizzed on his social media debut, the actor said that he is in a happy space and will not be coming to social media anytime soon.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently busy promoting Shamshera which is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The action drama which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt is all set to release on July 22nd in theatres. The film marks Ranbir's return to the big screen after 4 years.