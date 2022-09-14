Was Karan Johar behind Kamaal R Khan's recent arrest?

Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, made his Twitter comeback recently after his return from jail, when he announced, "I am back for my vengeance." The actor and self-proclaimed film critic was granted bail a few days ago after he was arrested by police from Mumbai airport in connection with his old tweets on actor Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs.

Now, Kamaal R Khan tweeted that Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan were not responsible for his arrest. On Wednesday, the actor-turned-film-critic said that many people were claiming that Karan was behind his arrest, but it was ‘not true. KRK tweeted, “Many people are saying that Karan Johar was behind my arrest. No, it’s not true. Karan SRK Aamir Ajay Akshay etc. have nothing to do with my arrest.” While he tagged Karan in his tweet, he used hashtags for Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan.

Many reacted to KRK’s tweet. One person wondered why he left out actor Salman Khan’s name from his statement. “Ishara kidhar hai toh fir, sallu bhaii (Are you hinting that Salman Khan played a role in your arrest)? Another one wanted KRK to return to his old ways, where he often took a dig at celebs and films. The Twitter user said, “Humko old KRK mangata hai, itna acha KRK nehi chahiye (We want the old KRK back, we do not want to see you be all nice to people)