Waseem Mushtaq: Eid for me is a day to cheer up and show gratitude

Mumbai, May 2 Actor Waseem Mushtaq, currently seen in the TV show 'Spy Bahu', is excited to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr.

He says: "The festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr, is very important for us as it is celebrated to mark the completion of Ramadan, the holy month in which we Muslims fast throughout the day. However, there is no fasting on the day of Eid. This day of Eid-ul-Fitr is also referred to as 'Meethi Eid,' and it is marked by widespread prayer offerings, charity, and feasting."

Waseem feels this year's celebration is much awaited. He continues: "We celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm and this year will be special as since the past two years we couldn't enjoy and make it grand for the Covid-19 pandemic. On this day, we invite friends and family to our homes to celebrate this auspicious occasion. The day before the gathering is so fun with the preparation for those hosting, as Eid feasts feature extravagant foods and desserts."

Waseem who has been part of TV shows such as 'Bhagyavidhaata', 'Mere Angne Mein', 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' and 'Sasural Simar Ka 2' is looking forward to enjoying Eid food.

He adds: "Being a foodie, I just love this festival. I remember during childhood my favorite use to be Biryani, Sheer Khurma is a traditional vermicelli pudding. Even now I look forward to dining, as my wife cooks the best. We also visit our friends. Eid for me is a day to cheer up and show gratitude. It's a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor