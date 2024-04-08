WATCH: Allu Arjun Fans Go Wild, Break Wire Fence to Reach Star on His Birthday; Video Goes Viral

Stylish star Allu Arjun released the first teaser of "Pushpa 2" on his 42nd birthday, delighting his fans. He celebrated with family and friends at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad.

Arjun also met and greeted fans who had gathered outside his home. However, the situation turned chaotic when a large crowd overwhelmed security. Videos circulating on social media show the "Pushpa" star greeting his fans, who had been waiting for a glimpse of him. However, the excitement escalated as some fans, eager to shake hands with the actor, breached the security fencing surrounding his property.

Watch Video Here:

Reports suggest that a few fans even resorted to climbing the compound walls, leading to some property damage. While Allu Arjun, dressed casually in a black T-shirt, waved at his fans in appreciation, visuals suggest he was visibly concerned about the situation getting out of hand.