Watch: Arbaz Patel’s First Post After 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' Elimination; Emotional Photos and Video with Nikki Tamboli

'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' is currently a hot topic of discussion. The elimination process for this week has concluded, with Nikki, Arbaaz, Varsha, Sooraj, and Janhvi nominated for eviction. Arbaaz received the fewest votes and has been eliminated, making him the first captain in 'Bigg Boss Marathi' history to exit the house. After his exit, Arbaaz shared an emotional post. Arbaaz and Nikki, who entered the house together, formed a close bond from the start, despite Arbaaz being labeled a doormat. They had planned to reach the finale together, but Arbaaz's unexpected elimination shocked Nikki, leaving her in tears.

Before leaving, Arbaaz urged Janhvi to "forget all the fights and support Nikki, as she is now alone." He later posted emotional photos with Nikki, using heartbreak and wilted flower emojis in the caption, along with the song 'Ranza' from the movie 'Shershah'. He also shared a video.

Arbaaz's elimination from the BB house leaves us with Varsha Usgaonkar, Paddy, Dhananjay Powar, Suraj Chavan, Janhvi Killekar, and Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar. Although the show is performing well, there are rumors that Bigg Boss Marathi will end in 70 days, with the grand finale expected in the first week of October.