Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger fixes a giant pothole in LA, netizens impressed

Washington [US], April 12 : Former actor-bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger has always believed in finding solutions for problems rather than sitting and crying for the same, owing to the fact the star recently decided to fix a vast pothole in LA. Arnold has always inspired people over the years and that is not alone due to his dynamic body-building or acting skills but his ideologies too.

Schwarzenegger on Wednesday shared a video on his Instagram that went viral in a matter of seconds and attracted praise worldwide. The video showcases Arnold with his team fixing a giant pothole by being dressed in work boots, a bomber jacket and sunglasses hefting 50-pound bags of blacktop repair material, spreading it, smoothing it, tamping it down and adding sand on top to seal it.

https://www.instagram.com/schwarzenegger/

The 'Commando' actor captioned, "Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it. Here you go."

The video also features a fellow citizen passing by and thanking Arnold for his sweet gesture. Netizens can't keep calm as they loved this side of the actor. One user commented, "The world needs more leadership like you. Thank you, Arnold, for always showing what right looks like". The seven-time, Mr Olympia also served as a governor of the American state of California from 2003 to 2011.

As the actor was appreciated for his effort, some users pointed out that the repair won't last for long.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor