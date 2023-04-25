Watch: Aryan Khan makes his on screen debut with Shah Rukh Khan for streetwear brand

Shah Rukh Khan's new commercial for a streetwear brand is finally out. And it marks the directorial debut of his son Aryan Khan. The commercial for limited-release luxury streetwear D'yavol X shows Aryan trying to come up with a perfect logo or tagline for the brand. He marks out words like ‘quintessential’ and ‘timeless’ and finally slashes the entire blackboard with red paint and walks away in frustration.

[Video]: King #ShahRukhKhan and Prince #AryanKhan in the latest advert of Aryan's Luxury Streetwear brand - #DyavolX pic.twitter.com/44vncxz8rI — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) April 25, 2023

Shah Rukh arrives on the scene, picks up the paintbrush, and slashes the oblique sign made by Aryan to make it look like a cross mark. The cross mark is the logo of the brand. The ad marks Aryan’s first venture as a director in Bollywood. Unlike his superstar father, the star son has no plans of venturing into acting. Instead, he wanted to be behind the camera and work as a filmmaker. The 25-year-old has already written his first web series and will soon begin its direction. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' in Kashmir. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Apart from this, SRK also has Atlee's 'Jawan' and Siddharth Anand's 'Tiger VS Pathaan' in his pipeline.