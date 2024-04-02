Watch: Bipasha Basu shares adorable video of her 'Mini me' Devi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : Actor Bipasha Basu, on Tuesday dropped an adorable video of her daughter Devi.

Bipasha dropped the video on her Instagram Story where Devi can be seen cleaning the floors with her tiny hands.

Calling her daughter 'Mini me', she wrote, "Cleanliness is next to godliness, Mini me."

Bipasha often shares lovely moments of her daughter with her fans on social media.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

On the work front, after making her debut with 'Ajnabee', Bipasha Basu rose to fame for her performance in Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller 'Raaz' in 2002, which was a smash hit and spawned multiple sequels. She also earned her first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie.

The actor has since appeared in several hit films, including 'Jism', 'No Entry', 'Dhoom 2', 'Corporate', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Creature 3D', 'and Alone', among others.

