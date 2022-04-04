Watch! Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomes their first born girl child

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary on Monday confirmed that they have welcomed a baby girl. Taking to Instagram, they shared a video in which they give a glimpse of their firstborn, but the couple still yet to revealed their child's face.

Sharing the video, they captioned the post, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our BABY GIRL into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who have worked together in the TV show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, are already parents to two girls Pooja and Lata, whom they adopted in 2017. The two girls belong to Gurmeet’s hometown in Jamarpur, Bihar.Gurmeet and Debina first got married secretly in 2006, and then they solemnised their relationship in front of their friends and family in 2011. Before becoming household names from their roles in Ramayan, the couple starred together in a Tamil show, titled Mayavi.Mahhi Vij, Mouni Roy, Sayantani Ghosh and many other celebrities congratulated the couple on the good news.