Watch! Hrithik Roshan and his rumored girlfriend Saba Azad walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Hrithik Roshan has been in headlines from past several days for his personal life. After his divorce with Sussanne Khan, Hrithik has now fallen in love with some another girl. According to the reports, Hrithik Roshan is said to be dating singer Saba Azad and they are in something serious, said the sources.

The duo is still yet to give confirmation on this news, but have been seen many times together even in the family parties. After keeping so much silence on his relationship it looks like the duo has finally decided to make it official. Paparqazzi today at airport spotted the duo walking hand-in-hand in front of public.

Hrithik was seen in white t-shirt with blue denims, a cap and a pair of white sneakers and he tied his jacket at the back. On the other hand, Saba was seen wearing a brown coloured crop top with baggy jeans. Apart from their outfit the public caught the duo walking hand-in-hand. See the video here