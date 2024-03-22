Watch: Jaya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda’s Reaction After Eating Navya Naveli Nanda’s Dish

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan wife of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter's recent episode of podcast on YouTube channel is going viral on social media. In the latest episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast sheds the light on culinary secrets of the Bachchan family. She also revealed that once she made a dish so spicy because of which Jaya Bachchan and her brother Agastya Nanda cried.

Navya Naveli Nanda recalled a time when she prepared pasta for her grandmother and brother. The dish turned out to be excessively spicy, causing both of them to shed tears while eating. Nanda shared, "They were saying, do you want to kill us? There's a lot of chilies in this pasta."

Shweta Nanda, mother of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda shared that various dishes have been a tradition in their home, especially rajma rice (kidney beans and rice) was strictly made only once a week. Shweta also shared that dishes are often named after the family member known for their expertise in making them. For instance, Abhishek Bachchan makes amazing mutton curry, so it is "Abhishek's Mutton Curry," and if Shweta Nanda cooks pasta, it's referred to as "Shweta's Pasta."

Navya said, 'Every house has a specialty and I know one thing that people love to eat at our house - potato skins. It's pretty cute because we named some of the dishes after people. We have 'Nani Maa Ki Khichdi', which she prepares in Bengali style. We have 'Mama Toast'. This is a sandwich invented by Grandma. We have a 'Navya potato' because that is the recipe I created. We also have 'white pasta'. Grandfather always says, 'I will eat Shweta's pasta.'

