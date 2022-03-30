Watch! Karan Kundra gets angry on paparazzi for entering his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's house

Actor Karan Kundrra gets angry over the paparazzi for entering his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's house. Karan was seen saying paparazzi that this is wrong "Arre woh safe Nahi hai. Ghar ke andar ghus rahe hain, aise accha thodi nahi lagta hai. Maine band karwa dia, gaadi ke bhi sheeshe kaale karwa diye maine. Ye sab pasand nahi hai. Ladki hai woh. Mazaak thodi hai, izzat karte hain, respect karte hain iska matlab ye thodi ki aap ghar ke andar hi ghus jaao. Toh galat laga mereko. Meri girlfriend hai, ye sab nahi jhel sakta main" Karan said.

A day before the paparazzi tried to enter Tejasswi's house, they also would not let her close the door of her car and leave. After Karan's video surfaced on social media, the couple's fans come into the support of them one user said “They were really like pouncing on her. Some were not even (the usual) paps, they were some random guys laughing. That was a too scary man." While others commented, “Perfect boyfriend ever."

Karan and Tejasswi met at Bigg Boss 15 two got close to each other during the show, and announced their relationship publicly.