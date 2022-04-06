Watch! Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene welcomes his first electric car

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene recently bought a new electric car. Nene took his Instagram to share this news, he wrote “Just took our delivery of the first of many EVs, right here in India. I am so impressed with the car, the charging infrastructure, and the ride.”

“The user experience is amazing and complete with the latest apps and tracking and comes with a home charger. And, all for a reasonable price. More importantly, it has zero emissions, is built and designed in India, reduces our reliance on foreign oil, and improves the whole equation,” he added.

“You guys have to try it. Did I mention that there is superb charging infrastructure in Mumbai? Welcome to tomorrow, today,” he concluded.

However, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene have rented a new home in Worli Mumbai. The couple choosed a high-rise building in Mumbai's posh locality, Worli. The flat is on the 29th floor over 5500 square feet and the couple pay ₹12.5 lakh per month.

Madhuri is one of the best actresses in the industry, she started her career in 1984 with the film Abodh. She gave many Bollywood hits like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Koyla, Anjaam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Saajan, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Dil Tera Aashiq, and many more.