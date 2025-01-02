Watch: Mouni Roy Trips and Falls After Celebrating New Year with Disha Patani In Mumbai

The year 2025 began on an unfortunate note for actress Mouni Roy. While celebrating New Year's with her husband Suraj Nambiar and close friend Disha Patani, Mouni stumbled and fell on the pavement as she was heading towards her car. A video captured by paparazzi shows the actress tripping while walking, leaving onlookers shocked. Suraj and Disha quickly came to Mouni's aid, helping her up and supporting her as they left the party. Mouni appeared to brush off the incident with a laugh. Fans who saw the video expressed concern for her well-being, with some commenting, “Hope she is okay” and “Hope she is fine.”

The incident occurred in Bandra, where the trio had been celebrating the New Year. As they exited the venue, they were surrounded by paparazzi. Some fans speculated whether Mouni’s fall was caused by a push from the crowd. After the fall, Suraj was seen clearing a path for the group as they made their way to the car.

Mouni and Disha have been good friends ever since they toured together as part of The Entertainers Tour in the US with Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben. On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Showtime, alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi.

