Watch: Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen's BTS Video Fuels Hopes for 'Wake Up Sid' Sequel

A behind-the-scenes video featuring Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen has triggered anticipation for a potential on-screen reunion. The video, which surfaced on January 2, showcases the duo, known for their heartwarming chemistry in the 2009 film "Wake Up Sid," alongside Namit Das and Shikha Talsania, who portrayed Ranbir's friends in the same film.

In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor, recognized for his recent performance in "Animal," is seen wearing a casual ensemble—a blue tee paired with off-white pants. Konkona Sen, on the other hand, embraces a look reminiscent of her character in "Wake Up Sid," donning a white kurta, jeans, and a dupatta. Namit Das and Shikha Talsania also echo their "Wake Up Sid" avatars, generating nostalgic vibes among fans.

The video swiftly circulated across social media platforms, sparking speculations and hopes for a sequel to the beloved 2009 film. Fans expressed their enthusiasm, with one suggesting, "It would be nice to see a sequel to Wake Up Sid 15 years later...Could explore so many topics." Another fan shared, "Omggggg I wouldn’t mind a Wake Up Sid Part 2! I have always mentioned here how I loved Ranbir-Konkona's chemistry in the movie. So subtle yet real. Eye-lock moments, small gestures, old school romance uff."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, "Wake Up Sid" narrates the tale of Siddharth Mehra, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, a carefree affluent college student whose life takes a turn when he encounters Aisha Bannerjee, an aspiring writer portrayed by Konkona Sen Sharma. The film, acclaimed for its genuine portrayal of characters, also featured Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Rahul Khanna, Namit Das, Shikha Talsania, and Kashmera Shah in pivotal roles.