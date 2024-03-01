Watch: Ranveer Singh Shields Deepika Padukone Amidst Crowd Chaos in Jamnagar After Pregnancy Announcement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed their pregnancy news on social media Thursday morning before attending pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar later that day. As they attempted to leave amidst a throng of photographers and fans, Ranveer, accompanied by security and police, shielded Deepika from the crowd's overwhelming presence to ensure their safety. Following the circulation of a video capturing the incident on social media, fans expressed dismay at the behavior witnessed, deeming it "unacceptable." One concerned fan remarked, "This behavior is completely unacceptable! She's pregnant, for heaven's sake! Show some compassion."

Another supporter emphasized Ranveer's protective stance, commenting, "He's shielding her amidst the chaos!" Some admirers commended Ranveer's efforts to safeguard Deepika, with one noting, "Look at the way he's looking out for her! ❤️" Another fan praised his protective instincts, exclaiming, "Such a display of protection!" Another video from Jamnagar airport saw fans rushing towards Ranveer as they tried to congratulate him. Ranveer hugged a few fans and was quite courteous with them. The three day festivities are being attended by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Mark Zuckerberg, amongst many other international personalities.

After Deepika presented an award at the BAFTA Awards recently, there were rumours that she was hiding a baby bump with her shimmery Sabyasachi saree. The pictures she posted on her Instagram also covered her bump and The Week reported recently that the actor was in the second trimester of her pregnancy. The couple confirmed the news on Thursday, by sharing a post that simply read, ‘September, 2024.’ Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from fans and celebs alike. On the work front, Ranveer is currently shooting for Singham Again with Rohit Shetty. He is also rumoured to star in Shaktimaan movie, directed by Basil Joseph of Minnal Murali fame. Deepika also stars in Singham Again, apart from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan.



