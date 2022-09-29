Watch! Rashmika Mandanna dances on Saami Saami with Salman Khan at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna has gained overnight success by being the leading lady in Allu Arjun's film. Rashmika's grace and her dancing skills have contributed big time to the success. Mandanna's dance in the song Saami Saami is still being appreciated, and there are countless reels over her hook step.

Recently, Rashmika recreated the same magic of Saami Saami with superstar Salman Khan at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 in Mumbai. The Sulan star matched up with Rashmika and performed the hookstep like a pro and dancing with the duo was anchor and actor Maniesh Paul. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in Vika Bahl's family drama Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking about Salman the actor will soon be donning the anchor's hat for Bigg Boss 16.