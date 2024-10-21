Watch": Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Groove to 'Chikni Chameli' Song with Friends; Video Goes Viral

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are an iconic Bollywood couple known for their active social media presence, where they frequently share dance and acting videos. They often express their love for one another online. A recent video of them dancing with friends has gone viral, showcasing them grooving to Katrina Kaif's hit song "Chikni Chameli."

In this video, we can see television actors like Jennifer Winget, Kanchi Kaul, Ashish Chaudhary, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Mushtaq Sheikh, and Samita Bangargi, all enjoying the moment with Riteish and Genelia. Genelia captioned the video "Us & Us - forever" and added the hashtag #funnight. The video gained over a million views within an hour, drawing praise from fans in the comments.

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen hosting Bigg Boss Marathi season 5, which was a TRP topper show. Talking about Genelia, she made her comeback from the Marathi blockbuster film 'Ved'. The couple gained many awards for this film.