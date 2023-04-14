Watch: Salman jamming with Shehnaaz, Kapil Sharma, Sukhbir on 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : Some songs do not have a shelf life, and Salman Khan's 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' from 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' is one of them.

Salman, who recently visited the sets of Kapil Sharma's show to promote his film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', had an impromptu jam session with the host and ace singer Sukhbir.

Taking to Instagram, Kapil dropped a video in which Salman and Sukhbir are seen singing hit tracks such as 'Jeene ke Hain Chaar Din' and 'Odh Li Chunariya Tere Naam Ki'.

Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar and Raghav Juyal couldn't stop themselves from vibing to the performances.

Kapil, Sukhbir and Salman even did 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' hook step.

Take a look

"Bhaijaan in mood," Kapil captioned the clip.

Speaking of Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', it stars him alongside Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde.Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari are also a part of the film.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to hit the theatres on April 21.

The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer. The trailer begins with the romantic chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge.

He is also seen thrashing goons in order to protect his love and his family. Salman could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."

Salman also has 'Tiger 3' in the kitty. Tiger 3 will be out on Diwali 2023.

