Watch: Sanjay Dutt shows off a high-intensity 'lumberjack' workout

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Actor Sanjay Dutt never leaves a chance to inspire his fans with his fitness regime.

On Friday, the 'Vaastav' star dropped a video of him performing a 'lumberjack' workout. Using an axe, the 66-year-old actor methodically chopped a heavy log of wood.

In the caption, Sanjay wrote, "Getting back to basics, raw workouts! Cutting wood is one of the best forms of working out, works out the full upper body, had a good work out, have to keep going, try this out, you will love it.

Sanjay's "raw" workout has garnered praise from netizens.

"Super Bhaaji," actor Rahul Dev commented.

"Inspiring," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in the romantic comedy film 'Ghudchadi' which also starring Raveena Tandon, and in the sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' featuring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, and in an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi.

Recently, he celebrated 30 years of his hit film 'Khalnayak'.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a collage video which he captioned, "I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak."

In the video, the 'Shamshera' actor shared some BTS moments from the film which also features Jackie Shroff.

Helmed by Subhash Ghai, the film was released in the year 1993 and also starred Madhuri Dixit Nene.

