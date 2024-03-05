Watch: Shah Ruh Khan Accused of Making 'Racist' Remarks against Ram Charan

At the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, attended by Bollywood and South Indian luminaries, an unfortunate incident occurred. According to Zeba Hassan, makeup artist to Konidela Upasana, Ram Charan allegedly faced disrespect from Shah Rukh Khan. Hassan took to Instagram to share, "'Bhend idly vada Ram Charan kahan hai tu???'" I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like Ram Charan." This revelation has sparked widespread discussion online." Despite having previously shared the dance floor with Shah Rukh Khan for the song Naatu Naatu from RRR, Ram Charan has remained silent on the matter. Nevertheless, his fans have not hesitated to express their outrage, launching verbal attacks on the Bollywood veteran.

The original clip shows Shah Rukh – along with the two other Khans Salman and Aamir – dancing to the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, the chartbuster from Ram Charan’s RRR. Pausing his dance, Shah Rukh takes the mic to call Ram Charan on to the stage where he jokingly mouths a few words in gibberish, imitating Tamil or Telugu. This is the part Zeba took offence too. She commented on the video: “I’m a huge srk fan but I really disliked the way he called ram charan on stage.”

While some criticised SRK for the remarks, several others said that the superstar was only ever respectful towards Ram Charan, sharing a clip where the senior actor is seen on 'One 2 Ka 4'.The grand festivities of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations have been on in Jamnagar, Gujarat for three days now. Almost all notable Bollywood celebs and several big names from down south have attended it. Global pop sensation Rihanna also performed there as did Diljit Dosanjh, Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and others.

