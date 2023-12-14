Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana visit Shirdi Sai Baba temple ahead of 'Dunki' release

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of his upcoming film 'Dunki'. With the film's trailer already making waves, Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan recently visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, offering prayers ahead of the fil release. A viral video on social media captures the actor, accompanied by his team, walking up to the revered shrine.

On December 12, Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu. Today, he was seen dressed in a black puffer jacket with a white t-shirt and a cap. As 'Dunki' generates buzz, the megastar continues to seek blessings from divine entities.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, portraying colourful characters played by exceptionally talented actors: Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Dunki' is a presentation by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' unfolds a heartwarming tale of four friends on a quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together wildly disparate stories, providing both hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled 'Dunki’s official trailer titled ‘Dunki: Drop 4', offering a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. The video opens with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure ahead. It introduces wonderfully whimsical characters, starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli. They all share a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

