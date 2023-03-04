WATCH: Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna's romantic track 'Aasmaan' from 'Farzi'

After 'Paisa Hai Toh', makers of the recently released crime thriller 'Farzi' dropped a romantic track.

Taking to Twitter, Prime video treated fans with the new song titled 'Aasmaan' from 'Farzi'.

The song's soothing vibe provides a stark contrast to the series' fast-paced storyline and has a melody that is sure to rule everyone's playlists. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Raghav Meattle and Anumita Nadesan.

The song features Shahid and Raashii Khanna.

Composer Tanishk Bagchi shared, "Teaming up with fantastic artists like Raghav and Anumita is delightful, especially for a project like Farzi which packs the best talents from the industry. The entire production process was calm and peaceful and it was a delight working on this project. I hope this song creates a blissful, personal connection with the listeners, and they love it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

'Farzi' features an ensemble cast including talented actors Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around a life of a small-time con artist Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses.

Helmed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and 'Farzi' is streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 10, 2023.

The series has received a positive response from the audience.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor