Watch: Sonu Sood Visits Shirdi Ahead of His Film 'Fateh' Release, Shares Heartfelt Video

Sonu Sood, a popular Bollywood actor, is making headlines for his upcoming film 'Fateh,' which marks his directorial debut. Set to release on January 10, the film focuses on cybercrime and features a cast that includes Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Anticipation for the film is high.

Ahead of its release, Sood visited Shirdi to pay his respects to Sai Baba, sharing a video of the visit on social media with the caption, "Om Sai Ram, Sabki Fateh Ho..." His heartfelt devotion has resonated with fans, who have praised him in the comments, expressing sentiments like "Respect to Sonu Sood."