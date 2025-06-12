Watch: Water Tank Burst Causes Major Mishap on Ram Charan-Nikhil’s ‘The India House’ Set, Crew Members Injured

In an major accident that took place on the sets of Tollywood star Ram Charan's upcoming production 'The India House' left several crew member's injured. The mishap took place while shooting the action sequence which involve a large volume of water near Shamshabad area which is in outskirts of Hyderabad. As per the initial reports a water tank used for simulating ocean scenes burst on set, releasing thousands of liters of water. The surge created a flash flood, injuring crew members, damaging the set, and threatening equipment.

A video of this accident is currently going viral on social media. In video we can see that, due to the sudden explosion of water tank crew members scrambling to protect filming gear from the gushing water. Crew members can be seen trying to save expensive equipment from the floodwaters, as the entire area is submerged.

Following the accident injured technicians, including the assistant cinematographer, were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where they are currently undergoing treatment, as per reports by Telugu news portals. Following the incident, the shoot has been temporarily halted and an internal investigation is underway to determine how the tank failure occurred and whether safety protocols were followed adequately.

About film

"The India House" is an upcoming period drama set in pre-independence India, starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. Anupam Kher also stars in a key role. Directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna and co-produced by Vikram Reddy and Abhishek Agrawal, the film is associated with Ram Charan's production house.