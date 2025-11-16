Waves Film Bazaar announces feature, documentary lineup for 2025 edition

New Delhi [India], November 16 : The 19th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar is set to return this year with a large lineup of feature films and documentaries.

In the upcoming edition, Waves Film Bazaar will present 22 feature projects that embody a pan-global narrative. The Co-Production Market features a compelling selection of projects from India, France, UK, Canada, USA, Russia, Philippines and Singapore.

This diverse lineup includes stories in languages such as Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Manipuri, Tangkhul, Nepali, Malayalam, Haryanvi, English, Gujarati, Ladakhi, Konkani, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Kashmiri, Russian, Sanskrit and Odia. Selected filmmakers will have the opportunity to pitch their projects to International and Indian producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers, and sales agents during the Open Pitch session. The pitch lays the groundwork for further one to one meetings and explores potential future collaborations.

In addition, the Co-Production Market lineup in this edition will also have 5 Documentary films. The five remarkable documentary projects span across different genres including but not limited to Arts, Music and Culture, Environment, Sustainability, Education, Women's Movement, Gender and Sexuality, Anthropology, and Others.

This year's Co-Production Market lineup presents a thoughtful balance between emerging voices and seasoned industry veterans, featuring acclaimed filmmakers and creators such as Kiran Rao, Vikramaditya Motwane, Shakun Batra, Devashish Makhija, Ira Dubey, Sarita Patil, Shaunak Sen and BAFTA award-winning Director Ben Crichton among others.

Waves Film Bazaar also announced its partnership with the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF). The Co-Production Market Feature will include a project titled "Gloria" as part of the project cross-exchange initiative.

Three projects will be included as part of the Co-Production Market Feature under NFDC's Handpicked Focused Projects. The projects featured in this section are "Shamed", "Smash" and "Tiger in the Lion Den."

The market will also present documentary titles including Colours of the Sea, Devi, Nupi Keithel, Simhastha Kumbh, and The Maharaja and Me.

Waves Film Bazaar - Waves Film Bazaar (WFB) earlier known as Film Bazaar is held annually in Goa alongside the International Film Festival of India. Since its inception in 2007, it has been focusing on discovering, supporting and showcasing South Asian films and talent in filmmaking, production and distribution; the Bazaar also facilitates the sales of world cinema in the South Asian region. The market aims at facilitating the sales of world cinema in the region.

