"Way he portrays women on screen...": Sonakshi Sinha on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Heeramandi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 : Actor Sonakshi Sinha who stars in directorial period drama 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' has heaped praise on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his portrayal of women characters on screen.

"Sanjay sir and I have been trying to collaborate for many years and I'm glad it happened with Heeramandi. The way he portrays his women on screen, nobody is able to do that. He has got a very different vision for it in spite of it being all magnum opus... He takes good care of how his female characters are portrayed on screen, and that's something I appreciate about him" Sonakshi said.

The 'Dabangg' actor said this while participating in a session at the 24th edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Heeramandi series starring Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix. It also marks the debut on OTT for Bhansali who is known for his larger than life sets and opulent costumes.

The upcoming series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

Sonakshi said, "In Heeramandi, we have six different women with six different stories to tell, and each one has given the kind of importance that every actor craves for... So, to be part of something like this is tremendous. The fact that we are going global with Netflix, being able to reach out to so many people, this is something that everybody should be able to watch. I'm so glad to be a part of it."

The official streaming date of the series has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will also be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

