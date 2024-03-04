"Way Nita, Mukesh Ambani conducted pre-wedding functions is mesmerizing": Rajinikanth

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 4 : After attending the three-day-long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, it's time for Superstar o head back home.

In the videos captured by paps, he was seen leaving Jamnagar in his white outfit.

During media interaction, Rajnikanth shared his experience and said, "The way Nita and Mukesh Ambani conducted the pre-wedding functions is mesmerizing. They brought down the Kailasha and 'Baikuntha' to this world. I wish a very very happy married life to Anant and Radhika."

Rajinikanth arrived for the festivities with his family on Sunday.

On day 3 bash, he opted for a white shirt which he paired with a beige veshti.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024.

Rajinikanth has joined hands with ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Recently, Grandson dropped a picture of Rajinikanth with Sajid Nadiadwala.

"It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together," Nadiawala said in a post on X.

More details regarding the duo's collaboration are awaited.

