We actually felt like college kids roaming around in Mumbai” says Prit Kamani as he talks about his experience working with the cast of Half CA

On the occasion of the 75th Chartered Accountancy Day, Amazon miniTV announced new series, ‘Half CA.’ The upcoming show features Ahsaas Channa, Prit Kamani, Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi in significant roles. Half CA narrates the journey of a girl Archi who is preparing for one of the toughest exams in the country, Chartered Accountancy. The series beautifully captures the details and intricacies of her journey in the attempt to add the title CA before her name, while her cousin ‘Niraj Bhaiya’ is nicknamed as ‘Half CA’ after two unsuccessful attempts which has taught him everything he needs to know to be a CA but he isn’t qualified on paper for the same. The brother-sister duo face their own share of problems in their individual journeys as they reach the financial capital - Mumbai where Archi meets Tejas. The character of Tejas is played by the talented actor Prit Kamani.

On being asked to share some of his favorite BTS with the cast of Half CA, Prit mentioned, “The day we shot at marine drive amidst thousands of college students, on Sunday streets. We danced and sang songs, and clicked pictures while shooting. We actually felt like college kids roaming around in Mumbai.”

The actor also shared his thoughts on why the audience would like the show. He said, “The direction, the story, the dialogues, the performances, the music but I think mostly because it’s so relatable.” Half CA has been well received in the CA community of India, thanks to its engaging storyline and the outstanding acting by the actors that played the characters, Half CA has earned positive reviews. These factors help to flesh out the subject matter and reveal insights into the day-to-day hardships of a CA aspirant.

He further added, “Ahsaas always amazes me, she’s a friend too and I love working with her. And Gyanendra, Anmol, and Rohan are just brilliant! In fact, every role, big or small, was cast to perfection.” The entire range of what it takes to achieve the milestone is covered in this series, from putting in extra effort during training to almost giving up due to the fierce competition.