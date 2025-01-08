"We are all able to be safe tonight": Priyanka Chopra reacts to Palisades fire in Los Angeles

Los Angeles (California) [US], January 8 : The most destructive, the Palisades fire, is spreading rapidly across Los Angeles, with homes destroyed and major roads closed.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is living in Los Angeles, has reacted to the incident and raised concerns about the safety of residents.

On Wednesday, Priyanka shared a glimpse of the fire on Instagram Story and wrote, "My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight".

She also posted another video on her Instagram Story. The video shows the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles has scorched thousands of acres and destroyed homes.

Tens of thousands of residents in Southern California have been forced to evacuate as a series of fast-moving wildfires ravage the region, CNN reported.

Authorities are scrambling to manage the situation, with widespread evacuations and emergency declarations.

The out-of-control Palisades fire, which has burned more than 2,900 acres, is blazing through nearly five football fields per minute. It has prompted an emergency declaration from Los Angeles officials, who warned that the worst is yet to come due to the "tornado-like" winds complicating the firefighting efforts.

As the fire approached key roads, including Sunset Boulevard, many drivers were told by fire officials to abandon their vehicles and flee.

As firefighters continued to battle these blazes, the situation worsened overnight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the second season of the 'Citadel' series, directed by the Russo Brothers.

In addition, she is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and will also appear in the period drama 'The Bluff', which follows the story of a former pirate played by Priyanka.

