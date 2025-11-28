"We are missing him a lot...": Ramesh Sippy pays heartfelt tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra at IFFI 2025

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 28 : Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy paid an emotional tribute to actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, and said, "We are missing him."

Speaking to the media at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), he said, "It is very unfortunate, there are no words to express this. We thought that he would celebrate the 50 years of the film (Sholay), but for the past one-two months, he has been unwell... We are missing him a lot..."

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) turned nostalgic as legendary filmmaker Ramesh Sippy paid an emotional tribute to actor Dharmendra while revisiting the timeless legacy of Sholay during an 'In-Conversation' session titled '50 Years of Sholay: Why Sholay Still Resonates?'.Hosted by his wife, actor-producer Kiran Sippy, the session saw Ramesh Sippy recount behind-the-scenes memories that highlighted Dharmendra's unmatched dedication, humility and passion, qualities that shaped some of the most unforgettable moments in 'Sholay'.

He got emotional recalling his long association with Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24. Sharing a defining memory from the film's shoot, Sippy said that during a horse-riding action sequence, the saddle slipped, causing the actor to fall. "My heart stopped for a moment," said Ramesh Sippy, "but Dharam ji just stood up, dusted himself off, and was ready to go again. He always wanted to push himself and try new things."

Ramesh Sippy shared one of the most eagerly awaited announcements for cinephiles: the re-release of Sholay this time with its original ending intact, according to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting release.

When the film was first released in 1975 during the Emergency, the then-censor board objected to the climax where Thakur Baldev Singh kills Gabbar Singh using his spiked shoes, insisting that a police officer could not be portrayed seeking revenge. Reluctantly, the filmmaker and his team had to reshoot the ending. "Now you will see the movie as it was made," an elated Sippy told the audience, celebrating the long-overdue restoration of his creative vision.

To commemorate the 50-year milestone, IFFI showcased the iconic Sholay motorbike on its festival grounds, drawing large crowds of admirers reliving the world that Dharmendra and Ramesh Sippy helped create.

