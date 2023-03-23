We can make action entertainers that are as big as our Hollywood counterparts!’ : Siddharth Anand about his vision for Indian action entertainers

Director Siddharth Anand has delivered two monstrous hits back to back with War and now Pathaan, which has also become the all-time biggest worldwide grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema. With this incredible feat, Siddharth is currently the undisputed number one director of the Hindi film industry. In fact, Siddharth and the visionary S.S. Rajamouli are also the only two directors in the coveted 500 crore nett collection club in Hindi format.

Siddharth was entrusted by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, to start two of the biggest IP’s in Indian cinema today - War and Pathaan and he delivered both times to become the pioneer of the action genre. Sid, through his mastery over action entertainers, has delivered the biggest hits of superstars Shah Rukh Khan & Hrithik Roshan in these high octane spy films.



He has also become a producer now and with his production house Marflix, he is aspiring to give India its first aerial action film starring Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone. Sid reveals his vision with Marflix saying, “My aspiration with Marflix is to build it as a production house that produces content which is at par with Hollywood. That’s my intent with Fighter and I’m excited about this.”



He adds, “I’m a proud Indian and I think we can make action entertainers that are as big as our Hollywood counterparts. I have always believed that sky is the limit for our industry and we are at the threshold to achieve global greatness consistently. I hope Marflix contributes towards this in the years to come.”