'We cannot afford this': Actor-Kerala Minister KB Ganesh Kumar speaks out on Mohanlal's resignation from AMMA

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 27 : Mohanlal, the celebrated actor and president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has resigned from his position.

This move comes in the wake of a comprehensive report by the Justice Hema Committee, which highlighted serious allegations of sexual harassment within the Malayalam film industry.

The resignation was collectively announced by Mohanlal and all executive members of AMMA.

The decision follows mounting pressure from a faction of AMMA members who demanded the resignation of those implicated in the harassment allegations.

Mohanlal communicated his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, citing the need for accountability and reform within the association.

In a media interaction, Kerala's Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar expressed his concern over the resignation, emphasizing the impact of Mohanlal's departure.

"We cannot afford that as Mohanlal is a good man. He was a very strong president...The association is very helpful to the poor people who were working in the film industry," Kumar said.

The Justice Hema Committee report, which became public earlier this month, unveiled disturbing details of harassment and discrimination faced by women in the industry.

The 235-page document, released after extensive redaction to protect the identities of witnesses and accused, outlines systemic issues within the industry controlled by a small group of influential figures.

The report's revelations prompted a wave of resignations, including those of director Ranjith and actor Siddique, who stepped down from their AMMA roles.

Actor Minu Muneer has since come forward with severe allegations against her co-stars, including M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu.

Muneer accused these individuals of verbal and physical abuse, citing specific incidents that underscore the troubling environment for women in the industry.

Kerala Police have responded by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further investigate the allegations.

The SIT has been reinforced with additional female officers to ensure a thorough examination of all related cases.

"The SIT has been strengthened by including additional women officers. All related cases registered at local police stations are to be handed over to the SIT for further investigation," a Kerala Police release stated.

