"We celebrate Holi through songs and dance": Folk singer Malini Awasthi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 : The Holi festivities, held at popular folk singer Malini Awasthi's residence in Lucknow, witnessed an outpouring of celebration as relatives and family members joined in the colourful revelry.

Malini sang some mesmerizing renditions of traditional folk songs, infusing the festival of Holi with an extra dose of joy and enthusiasm.

With her soulful voice, the singer serenaded the crowd with a medley of folk songs, including Awadhi and Bundeli classics, as well as vibrant Holi songs.

Speaking to ANI, the Padma Shri awardee highlighted the festival's deep-rooted connection to tradition and culture and also spoke about the timeless appeal of folk songs and their integral role in enriching the festive experience.

"Holi is a celebration of joy and enthusiasm. We celebrate it through songs and dance...People say that the tradition of folk songs has gone down but Holi is one such festival which is incomplete without folk songs," the singer said.

While speaking about the beauty of Holi, Malini's husband Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, "Holi is not just a beautiful festival. It's a chance for everyone to come together and immerse themselves in the colours of Holi, regardless of age or status. There can't be a more beautiful festival in the whole world."

India is celebrating Holi today. The festival of colours is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. It marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. On the day of Holi, people come together and smear dry and wet colours on each other. Many especially children celebrate the festival by playing with water-filled balloons and water guns. As with any other festival, people also treat each other to special Holi delicacies like gujiya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor