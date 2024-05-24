"We did it all": Rakul Preet Singh shares pictures from her vacation to Fiji with Jackky Bhagnani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Actor Rakul Preet Singh, on Friday shared pictures from her vacation to Fiji with her husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Rakul dropped pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Sunset swims, Fiji culture, shark spotting .. we did it all..."

It seems like the star couple enjoyed their vacation to Fiji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul and Jackky shared heartwarming moments from their vacation on their Instagram stories.

The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.

Rakul wore a pink peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor