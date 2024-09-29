"We feel so proud...": Yo Yo Honey Singh on Diljit Dosanjh's global success

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 : Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh expressed his love for Diljit Dosanjh and said it is a proud moment to see him creating waves on the global stage.

While speaking to the media on the green carpet at the IIFA Awards 2024, he said, "What Diljit did is like tremendous and especially being as a guy from a Sikh family, we feel so proud that he made it to an international level and as far as I know Diljit, I know him since 2009, we worked together on an album called 'The Next Level'. I composed that whole album, I lived with him for one year...he can do anything."

Diljit has been nominated at IIFA 2024 in the Best Playback Singer category for the film Dunki. While talking about the changes Yo Yo Honey Singh noticed in him as an artist, he shared, "He's similar. Because he was just like this. In earlier times also, he was hardworking, honest, and introvert. Never used to laugh too much. Never used to talk too much. He is the same now."

On talking about the documentary which will give the account of his life, he shared, "I think you should watch the documentary, coming this year on Netflix. It's a world release... They're going to release it in 200 countries. So the editing is going on. I don't know when they're going to announce the date.....So it's about who's really me? You're going to see that in my documentary."

At the IIFA Awards 2024, King Khan enthralled the audience with his hosting. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who never misses the chance to steal hearts with his charm and presence, made sure to make his co-hosts Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar shake their legs to his hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The trio surely added "triple the charm, triple the fun" on the stage at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day celebration kicked off on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

