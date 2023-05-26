"We felt something interesting about each other": Ashish Vidyarthi opens up about his second wife Rupali Barua

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Actor Ashish Vidyarthi on Friday opened up about his second wife Rupali Barua and divulged the story behind their meeting and how they increased their proximity.

"I met Rupali Barua. We started chatting, then met a year back. We felt something interesting about each other and thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore, Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I am 57, not 60 but age doesn't matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Just wanted to let you know, let's keep moving with respect, how people are living their lives," he concluded.

Along with the video, he wrote, "Meri Zindagi Ka Update, Ashish Vidyarthi."

He also took to Instagram and shared a video where he talked about his divorce from his first wife Piloo and also talked about meeting with Rupali Barua, his second wife.

He said, "All of us want to be happy. So, about 22 years back, Piloo and I met and we got married, and it was a great one. We had Arth who is now is now 22, and he's working. But, for the last two years, after this beautiful phase, Piloo and I felt that how we saw the future was slightly different from one another. Yes, we tried our best to sort out the differences, but then we discovered that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other and that would take away the happiness. Happiness is all we want, right?"

"We both sat down together and talked about it and said that we will do it harmoniously. If we can't walk together harmoniously, let's walk separately but remain frank. And, that's what we did, with grace and a degree of ease, we parted ways. But, I had a firm belief that I want to get married because I want to travel with somebody. So, I literally got the word out in the universe," he added.

A few pictures of the newly married couple have gone viral on social media in which the actor could be seen dressed up as a groom in an off-white. Complementing him, Rupali opted for a white and golden traditional saree completed with some gold jewellery.

Rupali hails from Guwahati and is an entrepreneur. She is known for her upscale fashion store in Kolkata, as per several reports.

Meanwhile, Ashish is popularly known for his villainous roles in several hit Bollywood films like 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' 'Bichhoo', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi,' 'Bhai,' 'Baazi,' and many more.He was recently seen in Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's film 'Kuttey' and in the web series 'Trial by Fire' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

Ashish is quite active on his YouTube channel 'Ashish Vidyarthi Actor Vlogs' with 1.39 million subscribers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor