"We had been working on the design for almost six months": Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on Radhika Merchant's bridal lehenga

New Delhi [India], July 24 : Radhika Merchant's exquisite bridal lehenga, which was talk of the town during her wedding with Anant Ambani, was specifically an intricate interpretation of the traditional Gujarati 'Panetar' by none other than fashion designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Now a few days after Radhika and Anant's wedding, the designer duo shared insights into the making of Radhika's lehenga in an exclusive interview with ANI.

"We just did our best at what we are good at. We create first keeping ourselves in mind, what appeals to us. Radhika wanted off-white and red, following the Gujarati tradition. So we kept to that and added more drama to it. She is a very pretty bride," said the duo.

Speaking about the time invested in the outfit, the duo shared, "We had been working on the design for almost six months. And then, of course, within two months, it was made."

Meanwhile, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, are excited to open India Couture Week with their collections from labels Asal and Mard.

Speaking about their show, the duo shared, "We have original music this time, created by Akshay and IP. The album is called 'Cake.' We also have a jewelry partner and a cast of 80 people. It's going to be grand. There's a fantastic humorous stand-up comedian, and the show's concept is that you should not fear being alone. As a bride or a groom, you shouldn't get married out of fear of being alone."

Spanning eight days, ICW 2024 will also see designers Amit Aggarwal, Dolly J, Gaurav Gupta, Jayanti Reddy, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rimzim Dadu, Roseroom by Isha Jajodia, and Tarun Tahiliani enthralling the audience with their collections.

ICW 2024 is scheduled to be held at Taj Palace, New Delhi from July 24 to July 31.

