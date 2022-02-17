We lost two gold coins in form of Lata Ji and Bappi Da: Shakti Kapoor

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor paid his last respects to music icon Bappi Lahari at Pawan Hans cremation ground on Thursday afternoon.

Family, friends and prominent members from Bollywood bid a tearful adieu to legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri as he was cremated at the Pawan Hans cremation ground on Thursday afternoon.

Among the family members, several prominent members from the Indian film fraternity were also present to pay their last respects to the music legend.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor who also reached the cremation ground to pay his last respects to Lahari spoke to the media and condoled the legend's demise.

"Film industry has been endearing a great loss since 9-10 days, first we lost legendary singer Lata Ji and then Bappi Da, at such young age, 69 is not an age to die. He has gone too soon," Kapoor said adding, "Bappi Da showed a new vision to music. We have lost two golden coins in form of Lata Ji and Bappi Da, that we cannot get back,"

The 69-year-old actor continued, "I think in this period of COVID-19, the industry has lost a lot of diamonds, potential and a lot of strength, the industry was prevailing earlier."

Shakti Kapoor stated that Bappi Da's loss is a "personal loss" for him as his daughter- actor Shraddha Kapoor and his entire family was very close to Lahari's family.

"Bappi and I have struggled together. We came along, in fact, I have sung many songs for him too. Our families were very close to each other. My daughter is very close to Bappi's son's wife, they have grown together... Bappi's children have grown up in my laps. His father and mother were also very close to me... So it's a very personal loss. Heartfelt condolences to his family, " Kapoor concluded.

The mortal remains of the 'Disco King' were taken in a truck decorated with flowers from his residence to Pawan Hans cremation ground for the last rites.

Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Ila Arun, Lalit Pandit, Rupali Ganguly, and Mika Singh among others were also present at the funeral to offer their condolences.

As Bappi Lahiri loved wearing gold chains and a pair of sunglasses, his family members did not forget to adorn him with his signature style for one last time.

Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains were consigned to the flames by his son Bappa, who returned with his wife and son from Los Angeles in the wee hours of Thursday.

Bappi Lahiri, who heralded disco-pop and ruled the 70s and 80s with a string of foot-tapping songs in India, had developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year. He was discharged from the hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and was brought back to the hospital.

Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 69, at around 11.45 pm on Tuesday night.

( With inputs from ANI )

