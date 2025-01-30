"We said forever": Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani share adorable wedding video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : Actor Aadar Jain, who recently tied the knot with Alekha Advani in a beautiful Christian ceremony in Goa, shared an adorable wedding video on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their intimate celebration.

On Thursday, Alekha dropped a video on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note which read, "In the place I grew up, With the person I grew up with, We said forever. ~12.01.25~."

The wedding video begins with beautiful shots of the resort by the sea. The stage was set at the beach with the beautiful setting sun above the sea in the backdrop. The couple can be seen excited in the video.

The family members also shared their reactions to the couple on the stage.

In one of the glimpses, Alekha can be seen walking to the stage with her parents and Aadar is seen getting teary-eyed as he receives Alekha on the stage.

The video also captured candid shots of the guests' reactions. They were all smiles and excited for the marriage.

They also shared their love story on the stage. After the vows, the couple sealed it with a kiss and fireworks painted the sky. Then, the night was welcomed with parties and dances.

Family members like Neetu Kapoor and cousin Karisma Kapoor were also spotted, smiling to see the couple mesmerised by each others' vows. Karisma was seen cheering for the couple.

As soon as Alekha shared the video on Instagram, netizens showered love and blessings on the couple with heart emojis in the comment section.

For their special day, Alekha wore a stunning white gown with a veil, while Aadar looked dapper in a grey suit.

The newly married couple shared glimpses of their intimate wedding on Instagram Stories, including a tender hug and their first kiss as husband and wife.

Karisma and Neetu also treated their fans with a glimpse of the wedding. Karisma took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of the couple with the caption, "Celebrating Alekha and Aadar."

She also posted a picture of Aadar sporting a jacket with "Vows and Vibes" written on it.

Neetu also shared a family portrait from the wedding on her Instagram Stories.

The couple's roka ceremony took in November last year and was attended by several celebs from B-town including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.

Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with an adorable proposal by the sea.

Jain shared intimate pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him down on one knee, holding Advani's hand in a picturesque beach setting.

Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria.

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, reportedly ended their relationship.

Aadar Jain, who debuted in Bollywood with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, was last seen in 'Hello Charlie.'

