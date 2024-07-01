"We took him to hospital for annual checkup": Luv Sinha shares health update of father Shatrughan Sinha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha on Monday shared a health update of the veteran actor-turned-politician after reports of his hospitalisation surfaced online.

In a post on X, Luv thanked well-wishers for their concern and also informed that the 'Dostana' star was admitted to the hospital as he developed a 'strong fever'.

"In regard to my father's health I'd like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn't believe unverified news. We took my father to the hospital for his annual checkup, and because he had a strong fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned," Luv wrote.

The news of Shatrughan Sinha's hospitalisation comes a few days after he celebrated his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with actor Zaheer Iqbal.

On June 26, Shatrughan Sinha shared a couple of pictures and videos on X from Sonakshi's wedding festivities.

Sharing the pictures and videos, he wrote on X, "With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives."

The wedding of Sonakshi and Zaheer was held on June 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor