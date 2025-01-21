"We wanted to perfect it," says editor David Jancso after taking help of AI for Hungarian dialogues in 'The Brutalist'

Washington DC [US], January 21 : The editor David Jancso of the highly acclaimed film 'The Brutalist' revealed that he took the help of AI software for Hungarian dialogues in the movie reported Variety.

In an interview with tech magazine Red Shark News, as quoted by Variety, the editor David Jancso of 'The Brutalist' revealed that he used AI tools from Respeecher a Ukrainian software company to improve the authenticity of the Hungarian dialogue of stars Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones.

"I am a native Hungarian speaker and I know that it is one of the most difficult languages to learn to pronounce. It's an extremely unique language. We coached [Brody and Jones] and they did a fabulous job but we also wanted to perfect it so that not even locals will spot any difference." said David as quoted by Variety.

'The Brutalist' is directed by Brady Corbet and stars Adrien Brody in the lead role.

According to the film's editor who is a native of Hungary believes that there are certain words which are difficult to speak in the language. To overcome this problem, AI software was used to create Hungarian dialogues in the film.

Brody and Jones recorded their voices into the AI software, while David said he also fed in his voice to "finesse the tricky dialect."

"Most of their Hungarian dialogue has a part of me talking in there. We were very careful about keeping their performances. It's mainly just replacing letters here and there."

Jancso also revealed that generative AI was used in the final sequence of "The Brutalist" to create a "series of architectural drawings and finished buildings" in the style of Brody's character, Laszlo Tot, reported Variety.

'The Brutalist' was one of the top picks of the jury at the Golden Globes 2025. The film clinched a trio of honours, including best drama, best actor for Adrien Brody, and best director for Brady Corbet.

While accepting the award at the Golden Globes, writer-director of 'The Brutalist' Brady Corbet recalled the early criticisms he received regarding the film.

He said, "I'm incredibly moved, I just wanted to leave everyone with something to think about: Final-cut tiebreak goes to the director. It's sort of a controversial statement. It shouldn't be. It shouldn't be controversial at all. I was told that this film was un-distributable. I was told that no one would come out and see it. I was told the film wouldn't work."

Corbet continued, "I don't resent that, but I want to use this as an opportunity to lift up filmmakers not just my fellow nominees but all of the extraordinary directors in this room. Films don't exist without the filmmakers. Please, let's support them. Let's prop them up."

It was nominated in the category of Best Motion Drama with 'Conclave', 'A Complete Unknown', 'Dune: Part Two', 'Nickel Boys' and 'September 5'. Glenn Close presented the award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor