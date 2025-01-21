We would literally roll on the floor, fighting each other, says Manikandan on working with director Rajeshwar

Chennai, Jan 21 Actor Manikandan, who plays the lead in director Rajeshwar Kalisamy’s upcoming comedy drama ‘Kudumbasthan’, has disclosed that both the director and he often had fights over decisions pertaining to the film but that both of them did not misunderstand each other despite these fights because they were both aware that each was making suggestions to make the film better.

During an event organized to promote the film, Manikandan, in a lighter vein, said, “If I were to make a list of all the people who have fought the most with me, then this man’s name is sure to figure in that list.

“In fact, we would fight so much and sometimes, the fights would go to an extent where we would literally be rolling on the floor, fighting each other. But the good thing is that both of us knew that other person, just like us, was trying to ensure that the film came out well,” Manikandan said.

“The intention was to ensure that the film came out in the best way possible. Therefore, there was no ill will. After a fight, even if there was a small update, the director would immediately call me. One reason why this relationship has sustained this long is Rajesh’s spirit. If it had been an other person, they could have easily mistaken my fights with them. The fact that this film has turned into a bridge for future projects with him makes me happy,” he added.

Director Rajeshwar Kalisamy said, “The events depicted in Kudumbasthan will resonate with contemporary audiences. Family life is a blissful experience that comes with responsibility. This story revolves around our protagonist's encounters after marriage, narrated with humour and entertainment.”

“Manikandan has quickly become a beloved figure as the boy-next-door, captivating audiences with his authentic and compelling performances in films. Significantly, such an image has helped this character achieve 100% perfection,” he added.

‘Kudumbasthan’ is produced by S. Vinoth Kumar of Cinemakaaran and features musical score by Vaisagh. While Manikandan and Saanve Megghana are playing the lead roles, Guru Somasundaram is essaying a pivotal character in this movie alongside R.Sundarrajan, Prasanna Balachandran, and Jenson Dhivakar. The film is scheduled to hit screens on January 24.

