Wedding bells ringing for Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : It's band, baaja and baraat time for Vikram Bhatt's family.

The ace filmmaker's daughter Krishna Bhatt is all set to tie the knot with his boyfriend Vedant Sarda.

The wedding is scheduled to take place on June 11 in Mumbai.

In December 2022, Krishna and Vedant got engaged.

Vikram took to Instagram and shared that his daughter Krishna got engaged to her beau Vedant Sarda recently."Engaged to get married!! And then I gave her away - in the words from the #fiddlerontheroof"Is this the little girl I carried ...Is this the little boy at play? I don't remember growing older..When did they?When did she get to be a beauty..When did he grow to be so tall?Wasn't it yesterday when they were small? Sunrise, sunset..Sunrise, sunset...Swiftly flow the days..Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers..Blossoming even as we gaze..Sunrise, sunset..Sunrise, sunset Swiftly fly the years One season following another Laiden with happiness and tears," Vikram Bhatt posted.

Krishna also took to Instagram and dropped pictures from her ceremony. The pictures showed the couple smiling and giving different poses for the camera. For the event, Krishna wore yellow and white ethnic wear and jewellery while Vedant opted for a white outfit."A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement. Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer," she wrote.

Krishna is a filmmaker. She is all set to come up with a film titled '1920 - Horrors of the Heart'. The film has been presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit, and is a Vikram Bhatt Production in association with Raj Kishor Khaware. The film is set to debut in theatres on June 23.

