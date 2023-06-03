Weekend binge-watch: Must watch web shows

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : The OTT platforms have a diverse range of shows catering to different tastes and preferences. If you're looking for some can't-miss favourites to add to your watchlist, here are some must-watch shows that you can binge-watch this weekend.

Asur Season 2

The release of the highly anticipated series 'Asur Season 2' has created a buzz among fans, leaving them eagerly anticipating the continuation of the series. The series follows the character Nikhil Nair, a forensic expert, as he tackles complex cases with the assistance of his team. With each episode, the narrative unravels hidden truths from the past, keeping audiences engaged and intrigued. The series skillfully explores themes of good versus evil, the complexities of human nature, and the consequences of past actions. The tight pacing and clever twists and turns ensure that each episode is filled with tension and excitement. The series is available on Jio Cinema.

Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo

'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' is a show that boldly tackles themes of patriarchy, power dynamics, and the strength of women who have been wronged. The show presents Rani, portrayed by Dimple Kapadia, as a strong and influential woman who commands authority as the leader of a covert drug cartel. 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' challenges traditional gender roles and explores the complexities of women navigating a world traditionally dominated by men. Through its raw portrayal of the characters and the unyielding power dynamics, the series aims to shed light on the strength and resilience of women who defy societal norms and expectations. 'Flamingo' presents a modern take on the dynamic between a strong-headed mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law. The series is on Disney+ Hotstar.

Dahaad

'Dahaad' is a crime thriller web series and its story revolves around a serial killer who targets women and stages their deaths as suicides. The police department remains unaware of the serial killings because the victims' parents do not file any cases. Anjali Bhaati, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha, is a police inspector in Mandava town who stumbles upon a pattern in the deaths while investigating a missing person case. Intrigued by the similarities between the deaths, Anjali becomes determined to uncover the truth behind the killings. As Anjali and her team delve deeper into the investigation, they face numerous challenges and obstacles. Throughout the series, viewers are kept on the edge of their seats as they unravel the mystery alongside Anjali. The show highlights the psychological aspects of the crimes and the cat-and-mouse chase between the police and the serial killer. The series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in multiple Indian languages and aims to captivate audiences with its intense storyline and strong performances.

Scoop

'Scoop' is a character-driven drama inspired by the book "Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison" written by Jigna Vora. The series follows the life of Jagruti Pathak, played by Karishma Tanna, an ambitious crime journalist whose life takes a dramatic turn due to the very system that shaped her career. Jagruti finds herself in a dire situation when she is accused of the brutal murder of her fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen. As the evidence stacks against her, Jagruti is arrested and finds herself in a prison cell alongside individuals she once reported on. Inside the confines of the prison, Jagruti grapples with the harsh realities of her new surroundings while maintaining her innocence. The series sheds light on the dark underbelly of journalism, the complexities of the legal system, and the strength of individuals when faced with adversity. It is available on Netflix.

Inspector Avinash

Set in 1998, the story showcases Avinash Mishra as the leader of a Special Task Force, which plays a pivotal role in combating and eliminating a notorious weapons cartel. As he delves deeper into the criminal underworld, Mishra faces numerous challenges and hurdles that test his skills, determination, and integrity. The series takes inspiration from the real-life supercop Avinash Mishra, who operated in Uttar Pradesh during that time period. It portrays his unwavering commitment to upholding the law, his efforts to bring down the head of the weapons cartel, and the risks he undertakes to achieve justice. The show explores the dynamics between law enforcement agencies, the criminal underworld, and the impact of their actions on society. The series is available for streaming on Jio Cinema.

