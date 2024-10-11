Weekend Box Office: Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ and Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao's 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Hit Theatres on October 11

Movie lovers will get confused as two of the most anticipated movies are going to be released this Friday on October 11. Jigra starring Alia Bhatt, and Archie's fame Vedang Raina will be pairing up for the first time. This is the story of a sister played by Alia Bhatt who crosses all the boundaries to save her brother played by Vedang Raina. The trailer and song "Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai" have created excitement among fans as the trailer has hooked the audience with suspense.

Another movie for which audience is excited that is 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' featuring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri. Trailer didn't impress that much but since two superstars are paired together for first times fans are hoping to see something new.

Additionally, don’t miss the Kannada action film Martin, which is set to thrill audiences with its intense storyline and dynamic performances. Make sure to check out these films for an entertaining weekend at the movies!